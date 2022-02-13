Septuagenarian killed in robbery bid at Basant Gaon

The woman used to beg for alms at a temple in the locality

A 40-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly killing a septuagenarian in a robbery bid, here in south-west Delhi’s South Campus. According to the police, they had received a PCR call on Friday regarding the dead body of a woman aged between 72 and 75 years, lying under the RTR flyover with cut marks on the chin.

The woman used to beg for alms at Hanuman Mandir in Basant Gaon, the police said. After a case was lodged at the South Campus police station, police interrogated several beggars in the area. The accused, Rajender Chauhan, was also interrogated but he kept changing his statements. Subsequently, he confessed to his crime of killing the elderly woman, officers said. The accused used to stay with his wife and daughter outside the Hanuman Mandir. Chauhan, who initially worked as a sweeper at Shani Mandir in Basant Gaon and was later employed as a cleaner at Mahipalpur, allegedly disclosed that the woman used to earn a lot from begging on Tuesdays and Saturdays, due to which he hatched a plan to rob her.

On the day of the incident, on the way home from his workplace in the night, Chauhan tried robbing the woman and killed her when she resisted.