Septuagenarian hires contract killers to murder 35-year-old wife; four arrested 

May 18, 2023 03:13 am | Updated 03:13 am IST - New Delhi

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Wednesday at her Rajouri Garden flat in west Delhi by two men allegedly hired by her 71-year-old husband, the police said.

The alleged killers have been identified as Vipin Sethi, 45, a cashier at a Gurugram restaurant, and Himanshu, 20, a bus conductor. They both are residents of New Mahavir Nagar, the police added.

A senior police officer said Surender Kumar Gupta, a retired bank manager, married the woman last year to take care of his son Amit, 45, who is physically disabled. “While their marriage wasn’t working and Gupta wanted a divorce, the woman demanded ₹1 crore to leave him. He wanted to get rid of her at any cost and hired the two killers,” the officer said. The father-son duo discussed their plans with Mr. Sethi, who agreed to eliminate the woman for ₹10 lakh, the police said, adding that ₹2.4 lakh had been paid in advance.

“Amit, who suffers from cerebral palsy, is a co-conspirator in the case and was present in the house at the time of the incident,” the officer added.

A security guard on duty at the apartment complex informed the police about the crime. When a team of officers reached the crime scene around 2.45 p.m., the victim was found dead with multiple stab injuries.

“After stabbing the woman, the killers ransacked the house to make it appear like a case of robbery. They also took away the mobile phones of the woman and Amit,” the officer said. A case has been registered at the Tilak Nagar police station and all four accused have been arrested. “The accused have confessed to the crime,” the officer added.

