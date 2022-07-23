Delhi

Separatist leader Yasin Malik goes on hunger strike at the Tihar jail, say officials

JKLF Leader Yasin Malik. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy
The Hindu Bureau New Delhi July 23, 2022 15:35 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 15:36 IST

Separatist leader and J&K Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik has been on hunger strike inside the Tihar Jail since Friday morning, the officials said on Saturday.

According to sources, Malik alleged that he was not getting fair trial, however, the officials refused to comment on the reason.

Malik was lodged in the high-security jail number seven of Tihar Jail after he was sentenced by a special NIA court in Delhi in May. He was arrested in early 2019 in connection with the 2017 terror-funding case registered by NIA.

Previously, Sukesh Chandrashekhar went on a hunger strike for 17 days in the prison demanding to meet his wife, who is lodged in jail number six. He went on a strike from April 23 to May 2 and from May 4 to 12 and he was put on IV fuild/glucose in the jail dispensary.

