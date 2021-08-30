Separate toilets for transgenders at metro stations

NEW DELHI

30 August 2021 00:28 IST

DMRC measure to help provide safe space and prevent gender discrimination

For the convenience of transgender passengers travelling on the metro, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made a provision for them to access separate toilets at stations.

The toilets that were meant only for the use of persons with disabilities can now be accessed by transgenders as well.

Meant for ‘Divyangjan’

“In its efforts to provide safe space and prevent gender discrimination against transgenders, the Delhi Metro on priority basis has designated its existing toilets meant only for ‘Divyangjan’ so far, to be accessible for the transgenders, too. At present, the Delhi Metro has 347 such dedicated toilets in addition to the regular toilets for other passengers at its metro stations spread across the network,” the DMRC said.

A metro spokesperson said that to guide transgenders to these toilets, bilingual signages and symbols have been installed adjacent to these toilets.

“Besides this provision of separate toilet for them, any transgender who wishes to use gender-based toilet as per self-identified gender will also continue to do so. The Delhi Metro is also in the process of contemplating ways to identify dedicated locations to provide separate public toilet facilities at its upcoming stations in Phase-IV,” the spokesperson added.

The DMRC said that the provisions of Section 22 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, mandates adequate welfare measures for transgenders at all public buildings, and the facilities were a step in this direction.