‘Separate inquiry into JMI violence not needed’

New Delhi

05 June 2020 01:15 IST

Police allege propagation of falsehood

The Delhi Police on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that there is no need of separate inquiry into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) last year as it was already carrying out a “comprehensive investigation” to establish the role of all involved in the incidents.

The Crime Branch, in an affidavit, also asked the court to rejected a bunch of pleas seeking constitution of fact-finding committee to find out if the students were being indiscriminately arrested and were not provided medical aid.

“...there has not been any indiscriminate arrest of students and all were provided with medical help. The clamour created by the petitioners is nothing but propagation of falsehood,” the affidavit said.

It stated that from the electronic evidence — both videos and photographs — and also from the recorded statements, it was “clear that in the garb of students’ agitation, what happened in facts appears to be a well-planned and orchestrated attempt by some persons with local support [who were not students] to intentionally perpetrate violence in the area”.

“...the said incident was not a sporadic incident but a well-planned incident, as the rioters were well armed with stones, lathis, petrol bombs, tubelights, etc., that clearly manifest that the intention of the mob was to disrupt law and order situation in the area,” the Crime Branch said. The response of the Crime Branch came on a plea seeking action against police in the violence case.