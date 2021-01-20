Sensors ensure social distancing at IGIA

Ceiling-mounted sensors are helping Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport ensure passengers follow social distancing rules at its international terminal, also known as Terminal 3.
Known as XOVIS PTS, the queue management system generates an alert as soon as a given space within the airport premises sees overcrowding or exceeds the people density index.
The technology has been installed at all entry gates of Terminal 3, all check-in rows, domestic and international security check areas, emigrations as well as immigration area for passengers arriving at the airport.
Once an alert is issued, a terminal manager takes corrective action such as opening more check-in counters or re-deploying airport personnel. If the situation is not brought under control within a stipulated time, more alerts are issued.
On whether the airport will be scaling up the technology to other terminals, Delhi International Airport Limited’s CEO Videh Jaipuriar said: “We are evaluating other technologies as well as computer vision technology.”
