‘Sensitise students about menace of kite flying’

The Delhi government on Monday directed heads of all schools to ensure that they sensitise students about the menace of kite flying. The move comes after a series of deaths were reported in the city due to manjha.
In a circular, the Directorate of Education said, “Flying kites becomes lethal and hazardous because of the metal-coated string. It is a matter of concern and therefore, the students should be discouraged doing it and also told about the dangers that kite flying can pose to people, animals, and birds around,” the DoE said. The circular added that it can also interrupt electricity supply if it comes in contact with high tension lines.
