Senior Women and Child Development Dept. official booked for raping minor

August 21, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

A senior official of the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development (WCD) Department has been booked for raping a minor over several months and impregnating her.

The official’s wife has also been booked for forcing the victim to take abortion pills, leading to the termination of her pregnancy, the police said on Sunday.

An FIR was lodged in the case at the Burari police station on August 13, in which the couple was booked under IPC sections pertaining to rape, criminal intimidation, insulting a woman’s modesty, causing hurt, causing miscarriage without consent, criminal conspiracy, and common intention, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. No arrests have been made so far.

“The victim said she was assaulted over four months, from October 2020 to February 2021, while she was staying at the official’s home in Burari. She was 15 years old at that time,” said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

He added that the accused first met the victim and her family at a church in north Delhi.

“He offered to be the minor’s guardian following the death of her father, a government employee, in late 2020. He and the victim’s mother had become really good friends by then. So when he proposed that the girl move into his home, her mother readily agreed,” he said.

“The girl shifted in October 2020. Soon after, he began to sexually harass her. She was raped and molested several times over the next four months by the person whom she referred to as her ‘uncle’,” the DCP added.

In a state of shock

“The victim’s medico-legal examination has been conducted and investigation is under way,” Mr. Kalsi said, adding that a judicial statement in the presence of a magistrate is yet to be recorded as the victim is still in a state of shock.

In a statement on Sunday, the Delhi government said, “He is a Deputy Director in the WCD Department. Since an FIR has been lodged in the alleged matter, law should take its course. The Delhi government is sensitive with regard to such serious matters of women’s safety and child abuse. If he has committed any such reprehensible act, then the sternest possible action should be taken against him.”

Sequence of events

A senior officer said the minor is having difficulty explaining the sequence of events due to the trauma. “She has remained silent for many months now. We have to counsel her with a lot of care. She will continue to receive counselling for some more time considering the gravity of the offence,” the officer said.

The victim told the police that after she became pregnant from the repeated sexual assaults, she narrated the entire episode to the official’s wife.

However, the wife told her not to speak about the incident with anyone and forced her to take abortion pills.

“In February 2021, the victim returned to her home in north-east Delhi, however, she did not tell her mother about the abuse. This month, she developed severe anxiety. Her mother admitted her to a hospital, where during counselling, she narrated her ordeal,” the DCP said.

“After extensive counselling, she opened up to the doctors, counsellors, and the police officers regarding the abuse,” he said.

The victim also told the police that the accused tried to contact her on multiple occasions even after she left his home.

“The victim often went to the church, where the accused would try to contact her, making her uncomfortable. She subsequently stopped going to the church,” Mr. Kalsi said.

DCPRC issues notice

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has issued a notice to the Delhi police seeking an action taken report (ATR) and a copy of the FIR, according to a member of the commission.

The commission has also directed the police to record statements under Section 164 CrPC by Monday.

“We have contacted the victim and started her counselling. We have also directed the police to submit the ATR report by Monday,” the member said.