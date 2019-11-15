Gautam Gambhir, senior officers stay away from parliamentary panel meeting on Delhi pollution

Top officials of the Environment Ministry, the DDA and municipal commissioners stayed away from a key meeting of a parliamentary panel on urban development that was to discuss rising pollution levels in Delhi.

According to sources, the meeting ended abruptly after members and chairman of the committee expressed displeasure over the absence of senior officers.

Among the two Delhi MPs who are members of the committee, AAP’s Sanjay Singh attended the meeting while the BJP’s Gautam Gambhir was absent.

AAP legislator and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj took to Twitter to criticise the BJP-led MCD and the DDA, which comes under Union Urban Development Ministry.

“MP @GautamGambhir only giving Twitter Gyan but doesn't attend this meeting. Will Contempt proceedings be initiated against erring officers ? Its BJP plan to punish Delhi?” he said.