Gautam Gambhir, senior officers stay away from parliamentary panel meeting on Delhi pollution

Top officials of the Environment Ministry, the DDA and municipal commissioners stayed away from a key meeting of a parliamentary panel on urban development that was to discuss rising pollution levels in Delhi.
According to sources, the meeting ended abruptly after members and chairman of the committee expressed displeasure over the absence of senior officers.
Among the two Delhi MPs who are members of the committee, AAP’s Sanjay Singh attended the meeting while the BJP’s Gautam Gambhir was absent.
AAP legislator and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj took to Twitter to criticise the BJP-led MCD and the DDA, which comes under Union Urban Development Ministry.
“MP @GautamGambhir only giving Twitter Gyan but doesn't attend this meeting. Will Contempt proceedings be initiated against erring officers ? Its BJP plan to punish Delhi?” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor