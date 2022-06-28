Senior leader’s personal secy. charged with rape

The Delhi police have registered an FIR under sections of rape and criminal intimidation against a senior political leader’s 71-year-old personal secretary on a complaint filed by a 26-year-old woman.

DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Varshan said a complaint was received on Saturday from the woman at the Uttam Nagar police station.

According to the FIR, the victim belongs to the Scheduled Caste community. She said she was assaulted twice, most recently in February this year.

The woman said the accused lured her on the pretext of providing her a job and promising to marry her. She said the man subsequently raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter.

No arrests have been made so far.