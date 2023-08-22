Senior govt. official accused of raping minor arrested

August 22, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Delhi Police on Monday arrested a senior official of the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, Premoday Khakha, 51, accused of raping a minor over several months and impregnating her. His wife, Seema Rani, 50, accused of forcing the victim to take abortion pills, leading to the termination of her pregnancy, was also arrested.

The official has been accused of raping his friend’s daughter, then 15 years old, over four months, from October 2020 to February 2021, while she stayed at his home in Burari. An FIR was lodged in the case at the Burari police station earlier this month, in which the couple was booked under various IPC sections, including rape, criminal intimidation, causing miscarriage without consent, and criminal conspiracy, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Acting on the orders of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar suspended the accused official on Monday. Disciplinary proceedings are also being contemplated against him, as per the suspension order. Mr. Kejriwal has sought a report from the Chief Secretary on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior police officer said, “The victim has named the two accused in her statement to the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC.”

He added that the girl is under observation and undergoing counselling sessions to help her deal with the trauma.

Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj lashed out at the Delhi government, saying, “The police filed an FIR on August 13, but the government took seven days to order his [accused’s] suspension.” She charged the government with protecting the accused.

Hitting back, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, “The BJP must answer why the Delhi police did not arrest the accused immediately after the FIR was registered. Under whose pressure did the police shield the official? We demand a detailed inquiry into these major procedural lacunae.” An AAP spokesperson said the Delhi government had suspended the official as soon as it became aware of the case.

As per a letter dated March 29, 2022, Mr. Khakha was appointed an officer on special duty (OSD) to the then WCD Minister Kailash Gahlot. He was relieved from his duty and given other charges on March 10, 2023, as Mr. Gahlot was replaced by Atishi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.