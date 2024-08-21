ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Delhi Health Dept. officials blame AAP govt. for infrastructure woes; Bharadwaj terms their letter ‘misleading’

Published - August 21, 2024 12:56 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. | Photo Credit: file photo

Three IAS officers of the Delhi government’s Health Department — two Special Secretaries and a Secretary — wrote to Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on August 8, blaming the failures of the city’s health infrastructure in the capital on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Minister has hit back at the officials, stating that the letter was “misleading”.

In their note, the officials said several functionaries, including Mr. Bharadwaj, “sat on files for long periods of time” and returned them time and again without offering any concrete reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials said there have been delays in the construction of various hospitals, leading to cost escalations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officials also said that the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) had not been implemented even after eight years of its announcement.

They also wrote about the non-implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), pointing out that Delhi is among three States that have not implemented the scheme.

In response, Mr. Bharadwaj said, “The note has deliberately not disclosed the directions of Ministers from time to time in the issues. The Health Secretary has been asked to place all facts in the form of a table to present the complete picture. The officers of the Health Department in the meeting accepted that the information in the note is incomplete and misleading.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US