Senior Delhi govt. official accused of raping minor sent to judicial custody

The senior Delhi government official, Premoday Khakha, 51, accused of raping a minor over several months and impregnating her, was on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody.

Mr. Khakha’s wife, Seema Khakha, who allegedly forced the victim to take abortion pills, leading to the termination of her pregnancy, was also remanded in judicial custody.

The couple was arrested on Monday, eight days after an FIR was filed at the Burari police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, criminal intimidation, and causing miscarriage without consent, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Speaking about the delay in arresting the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the police could not record the victim’s statement as she was in severe trauma and that the doctors had advised them against talking to her about the abuse.

“In POCSO cases, we try to make the arrests only after recording the statement under Section 164 of CrPC. It helps us put together a strong case,” he said.

The police recorded the victim’s statement before a magistrate on Monday.

Child Welfare Committee counsellors are currently talking to the victim, the DCP said. Mr. Khakha, a senior official of the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development Department who was suspended on Monday, allegedly raped his friend’s then 15-year-old daughter over four months, from October 2020 to February 2021, while she stayed at his home in Burari.

In February 2021, the victim moved back in with her mother at their north-east Delhi home.

The matter came to light this month when the victim developed severe anxiety and was rushed to a hospital, where she narrated her ordeal to counsellors.

‘Stopped going to school’

A senior police officer said the victim had been undergoing anxiety and depressive episodes ever since she returned home.

“The girl child had become very quiet over the last two years. Her school attendance also dropped. Subsequently, she stopped going to school altogether,” the officer said.

The officer added that Mr. Khakha did not stop harassing the girl even after she went back to her house and followed her to the church, which he and the victim’s family used to attend.

Eventually, the girl stopped attending church as well.

“Her mother had noticed her changed behaviour. She took her to a hospital earlier this month, where the girl spoke about the abuse with the counsellors,” the officer said.

Maliwal writes to Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the staff of the hospital where the victim is admitted had revealed the identity of the girl to the media.

In her letter to the Home Minister, Ms. Maliwal suggested that the victim be shifted to AIIMS for better treatment.

She also requested that a probe be conducted to find out why the police took eight days to arrest the accused and sought the Home Minister’s assistance in meeting the victim and her family.

The DCW chairperson said she had visited the hospital on Monday but was prevented from seeing the victim. When asked, Mr. Kalsi said the police had never stopped Ms. Maliwal from meeting the minor.

