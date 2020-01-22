Senior citizens, widows demand pension hike before elections

Shanti Devi, a 70-year-old widow, spends her days cleaning houses in Okhla to earn a meagre sum as she has not got her government pension for over two years. “I went to the social welfare office. I showed them my passbook, my Aadhaar card, but they just gave me a slip saying my pension has been stopped and told me to approach the local MLA,” she says, pulling a creased bank passbook out of a small shopping bag held together with a safety pin. She can’t read it with eyes dulled by cataract, but it clearly shows that she last received her pension in October 2017.

She was one of the hundreds of elderly people, mostly women, who gathered at Jantar Mantar for a protest under the Pension Parishad banner on Tuesday, demanding universal old age pensions of at least half the minimum wage. Delhi currently gives a monthly pension of ₹2,000-₹2,500 (depending on age and community) to five lakh pensioners, including senior citizens, widows and differently abled. The minimum wage in the State is ₹14,842.

“This needs to be a poll issue. There are 18 lakh voters in Delhi who are senior citizens and along with their families, they are an important vote bank. Delhi’s political parties must take their demands seriously,” said Nikhil Dey, convener of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, one of the over 100 organisations belonging to the Pension Parishad. He estimated that 10 lakh Delhi residents would be eligible for a pension.

What leaders say

Speaking at the event, Congress MP Kirti Azad reiterated his party’s promise to provide a universal monthly pension of ₹5,000 if they come to power in the State. He pointed out that given the spiralling prices, poor families were unable to take care of their elderly relatives with dignity without the support of social security nets such as a reasonable pension.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Ajoy Kumar was more circumspect. He only promised to “open up” the pension system, noting that budgetary concerns need to be taken into account.

“You need to cut your cloth according to your budget...Delhi already pays one of the highest pensions among States. It is more important to increase the base of pensioners before we consider hiking the amount.Our first step will be to ensure direct transfer of pension to bank accounts so that beneficiaries do not have to go running from pillar to post. Next, we will look at a detailed survey to identify cut-off criteria.Those who are income tax payees or get a company pension do not need government help,” Mr. Kumar said.

He also claimed that the infamous “MLA quota system” had already been removed. However, elderly people at the protest site claimed they were being told that the “quota” of pensioners for their constituency was closed, and referred to their local legislators for help to get into the quota. Pension Parishad activists also said the government demanded extensive documentation which result in the wrongful exclusion of many people, especially migrants and widows.