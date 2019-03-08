Senior citizen killed, three arrested

A 65-year-old woman succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning after allegedly being assaulted by a few neighbours over garbage issue in north east Delhi’s Dayalpur on February 27 night. Three persons have been held in connection with the case. DCP (North-East) Atul Thakur said that the victim has been identified as Hamidan, a resident of Munga Nagar.

“The woman had an altercation with a few people over throwing of garbage. She was physically assaulted after which she was rushed to hospital,” Mr. Thakur said adding that the victim remained unfit for statement.

After local enquiry, one person, identified as Ubesh alias Anil (22), was arrested in connection with the case on the day of the incident. “Two more accused have been apprehended in the case and teams are working to nab the remaining accused,” he said.

The police had registered a case on charges of wrongful restraint and causing hurt on March 1 and added IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) on Thursday.