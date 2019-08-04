Senior citizen killed in road accident; driver on the run

A 61-year-old man was killed when his two-wheeler was hit by an unknown vehicle in Dwarka on Saturday morning, the police said.

A senior officer said Virender Singh from west Delhi's Hari Nagar who worked as a manager in a private firm was on his scooty when he was hit by a vehicle at 11.30 a.m. The accused driver fled the spot, the police said, adding that Singh was declared brought dead at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

A case charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered and teams are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and the accused. The victim is survived by his wife and three children.