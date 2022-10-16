Senior citizen found dead near Yamuna

Body found with ‘punctured’ head, other injuries: police

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 16, 2022 00:54 IST

A senior citizen was found dead with injuries on his head and body near north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, they received information on Friday about a body lying on the banks of the Yamuna behind the Nigam Bodh Ghat. The police found the body with a “punctured” head and several other injuries inside a shanty.

The deceased, identified as Baba, 70, was living in the area for the last eight to 10 years. A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered and the body has been preserved at Subzi Mandi mortuary, a senior police officer said.

