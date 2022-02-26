Senior citizen found dead at park in Prasad Nagar

No visible external injuries were found on the victim’s body; a probe is under way

No visible external injuries were found on the victim’s body; a probe is under way

A 62-year-old woman reported missing on Thursday was found dead in a park in central Delhi’s Prasad Nagar on Friday, the police said adding that no foul play has been found so far.

The police said that a PCR call was received at Prasad Nagar police station around 10 a.m. on Friday wherein the caller informed that a woman’s dead body was lying in a park. The deceased was identified as Snehalata Chawla, the police said. The police said the victim was living with her two sons and their wives. On Thursday, around 9.15 a.m., she informed her family that she was going to attend an event by Radha Soami Satsang at Pusa Road and left her home. “When she did not return in the evening, the family started looking for her and eventually a missing report was lodged,” a senior police officer said. The police said that prima facie no visible external injuries were found on the body of the victim. Accordingly, inquest proceedings have been initiated and post mortem of the deceased has been conducted.

“So far, no foul play has come to light. Necessary enquiries are underway,” the officer said.