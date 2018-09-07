Senior citizen bludgeoned to death in Ranhola

more-in

A 70-year-old differently abled woman was bludgeoned to death outside her residence in outer Delhi’s Ranhola on Thursday morning, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju P. Kuruvilla said Sarvari, a resident of Sainik Enclave, was hit on the head.

“It appears that she was hit with a stone,” the officer said.

The police received the information early morning. “The woman was found dead on a cot outside the house. A post-mortem was conducted after which the body was handed over to the family members,” Mr. Kurivilla said.

Sarvari used to live with her two sons and their families in a small accommodation.

She spent most of her time outside the house on the woven bed, the police said. The victim had lost the ability to walk a few years ago, the officer said.

Initially, her family members suspected that she was raped but it was ruled out after the post-mortem.

‘Nothing is ruled out’

“A case under Section 302 [punishment for murder] has been registered. Though the role of family members has not come so far, but nothing is being ruled out,” Mr. Kuruvilla added.