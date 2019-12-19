Sengar likely to serve sentence in Delhi jail

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA who was on Monday convicted for raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in June 2017, may have to serve his sentence in a Delhi prison.

“The trial in the case, as directed by the Supreme Court, took place in a Delhi court. Therefore, the convict will have to serve his sentence in a city jail. An appeal against the conviction can be made before the Delhi High Court,” said an official.

The case was initially pursued by the Uttar Pradesh Police. However, alleging police inaction, the victim had approached the Allahabad High Court in February last year and then attempted self-immovable outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 8, 2018.

Days later, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe.

The matter then came up before the Supreme Court in August this year, while all the cases pertaining to the victim and her family members were shifted to Delhi for court proceedings.

Subsequently, on a court directive, Sengar was shifted from Sitapur prison in Uttar Pradesh to Tihar jail in Delhi, where he is currently lodged.

Based on its chargesheet, the court framed charges against Sengar and Shashi Singh, the co-accused in the case. After the trial, the court convicted him. However, the co-accused was given the benefit of doubt and acquitted.

The CBI has sought maximum punishment for Sengar and adequate monetary compensation to the victim.

Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, under which he has been found guilty, prescribes a minimum of 10 years and maximum of life imprisonment, besides fine.

The next court hearing on the quantum of sentence is on Friday.