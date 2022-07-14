The Hindu FIC in association with Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, Delhi, will conduct a seminar on how to crack CSAT and anthropology Optional in Civils/ UPSC iat Old Rajinder Nagar on July 18 for civil aspirants.

The Hindu FIC, in association with Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, has conducted a series of seminars to sensitise the students on various career opportunities that are available for them if they prepare for Civils/UPSC. This seminar will be held to help students understand the importance of choosing the right optional for their UPSC preparation. More of such seminars will be held in Vijayawada, Tirupathi, and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi.

This seminar will also help the students to get an overview of how to prepare for CSAT exam; what is anthropology and why it is the best optional for any aspirant, irrespective of their educational background. It will also shed light on keys factors that makes anthropology a better and balanced optional when compared to other subjects while also discussing ways to score maximum marks in the subject and its usefulness in personality tests.

Dr. Mohan Kanda, IAS (retired), former Chief Secretary of Government of Andhra Pradesh (combined state), Dr. Manmohan Singh, IAS (retired), Former Spl. Chief Secretary of Govt of AP (combined State), renowned academician and famous anthropologist P.V. Lakshmaiah will address the students and clarify the doubts of the aspirants.

Aspirants and parents interested in attending the free seminar may contact Anuradha, Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, on 8708134727 for registrations.