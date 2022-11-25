Seminar for civil services aspirants on November 27

November 25, 2022 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST

Aimed at college students aspiring to become civil servants, The Hindu will organise the “Civil Services Aspirants’ Club” on November 27 at Chinmaya Mission Auditorium here.

The seminar will be held in collaboration with civil services coaching institute GS Score, which has launched the “CSE-CAMPUS” training programme for college students.

IPS officer P. Vijayan and IFS officer Apala Mishra will address students at the event and guide them on how to utilise their time productively during on-campus college studies as well as “life after campus” to get the best out of themselves.

Mr. Vijayan is an Inspector General in Kerala Police and a recipient of the Indian Police Medal for meritorious service, while Ms. Mishra has the distinction of securing all India rank 9 in the UPSC examination and scoring the highest marks in the personality test.