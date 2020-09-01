Semester: JNUSU seeks extension of registration dates

The JNUSU on Monday called for an extension of registration dates for the upcoming semester at the university as several queries put forth by the students have been left unanswered. The university had asked students to register for the semester online between August 21 and 31.

JNUSU on August 24, 26 and 28 had organised protests at the Deanof Students’s office and had raised issued like discrepancies in mess bills and non-disbursement of scholarships making students unable to pay the bill. The students had pointed out that evaluation of the last semester was incomplete and voiced their opinion on the non-viability of online semester.