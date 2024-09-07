GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Self-defence teacher arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Delhi's Sultanpuri

Published - September 07, 2024 01:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

An 11-year-old student of a government school was sexually assaulted in her classroom by a self-defence trainer on Friday, the police said. The incident in Sultanpuri triggered protests in the area. 

The accused, Satish, 45, has been arrested, said a police officer. A case under sections 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered. against the accused

“The trainer was not a regular teacher at the school. He was conducting the classes free of cost on behalf of an NGO,” the officer added.

Education Minister Atishi ordered an “immediate, comprehensive and detailed inquiry” into the matter. “The most stringent and decisive actions will be be taken based on the findings. The government remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students,” a statement from the Delhi government said.

