Seizures see steep spike this election season

The present election season has seen a 13,84,782.28% rise in seizures of narcotics compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha poll season, stated a report by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, released on Friday.

Similar jump in figures were witnessed with regard to seizures of other contraband and arrests as well. Addressing a press conference, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said that the increase in seizures was a consequence of enforcement activities.

The Election Commission deployed multiple static surveillance teams and flying squads to watch out for activities, including influencing voters, along with help of the police.

While the total value of narcotics seized during the 2014 elections stood at ₹2,69,050 for 269.05 kg drugs, the value of narcotics seized this year is ₹372,60,25,770 for 1414.8 kg. Going by these figures, 1 kg narcotics in 2014 was valued at ₹1,000, while 1 kg of narcotics is valued at 26,33,606.

Alcohol in 13,868 bulk litres worth ₹24,79,070 were seized in 2014, while this year 1,39,906 bulk litres worth ₹3,88,37,785 were seized.

Apart from this, the value of the gold siezed increased from ₹20,00,000 in 2014, to ₹9,98,21,972 in 2019 — an increase of 4891.1% in five years. In 2014, ₹1,71,10,300 in cash was seized as against ₹34,46,23,105 this year.

The number of seized unlicensed arms and explosives also saw an increase of 963%, jumping from 347 in 2014, to 3,691 this year.

The number of people arrested under the Arms Act increased from 144 in 2014, to 596 in 2019.

On the other hand, the reported incidents of violence came down from 12 during the previous Lok Sabha elections to only two this year. During the last season, 42 people sustained injuries and properties worth ₹77,200 were damaged, whereas 15 people were hurt and no property was damaged this year.