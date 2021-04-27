Seized oxygen cylinders provided to hospitals

NEW DELHI

27 April 2021 01:16 IST

Cylinders distributed to 4 hospitals in need after getting permission from court

Oxygen cylinders that were seized by the police during a recent raid are now used to meet the requirements of hospitals in South West Delhi following court orders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said: “It was purely my idea and I am proud of it”. Recalling the episode, he said that a team from Sagarpur Police Station seized 48 oxygen cylinders on Friday evening.

“Given the acute shortage of oxygen, it was only natural for the oxygen to be used. I consulted our public prosecutor and told him that I was in a moral dilemma and how do I get these cylinders immediately released to hospitals to save lives?” the DCP said.

Process fast-tracked

The application was then drafted, which stated that these cylinders are life-saving equipment, the formalities of seizure completed, photographs taken and the police station doesn’t require it. The application said these may immediately be released to needy hospitals. Therefore, when the man who was arrested for allegedly hoarding these oxygen cylinders was produced before the court, this application was also moved.

The court granted permission after which four hospitals — Ansari Hospital, World Brain Centre, Aarya Hospital, and Bhagat Chandra Hospital — were provided with cylinders after they called police.

“A request letter is taken by them regarding this and they are asked to return the cylinders after use. There are 32 cylinders with 67 litre liquid oxygen each and 16 cylinder with 10 litre and we get SOS calls from smaller hospitals every day,” Mr. Singh said. Accused Anil Kumar was arrested from Dashrathpuri on Friday.