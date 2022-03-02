Seized explosives likely part of military supply: Gurugram police

The police rule out a ‘terror angle’ in the arms haul, say arms could have come from an ordnance factory

The police rule out a ‘terror angle’ in the arms haul, say arms could have come from an ordnance factory

A preliminary investigation into the seizure of explosives recovered from the house in Sector 31 here on Tuesday, suggests that the cache could be part of a “military supply”, the Gurugram police said on Wednesday. The police ruled out any “terror angle” to the seizure, and hoped to track the weapons trail through ordnance factories in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to The Hindu, Aman Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sadar) said that the explosives appeared to be “very old” and the marking on them suggested that they could be part of a military supply.

“Going by the markings we suspect the seized explosives were either made at ordnance factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Khamaria or in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi. We need to find out the batch of these explosives and to whom these were supplied. It could help us connect the dots and reach the source of explosives at the Sector 31 house,” said Mr. Yadav.

Two hand grenades, 17 practice hand grenades (MK 90), a five-foot-long Bicat strip with safety fuse, and 43 spent cartridges were found inside the house off busy National Highway-48 on Tuesday after a police team mounted raid acting on a tip-off. The explosives were successfully defused by a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. A case was registered under sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substance Act at sector 40 police station.

Mr. Yadav said the house, where the explosives were found, was registered in the name of Parasram Holdings, a stockbroking firm. Two of its directors, Ravinder Aggarwal and Vivek Aggarwal, had already joined the investigation and the third, Devanshu Aggarwal, was not in the town. He was also expected to join the probe soon.

The two directors purportedly told the police that they had bought the plot in 2006 and carried out the minimum construction as required by the government norms. They had last visited the house in 2019 to clean it. A guard was hired for the first few years to keep a watch, but the building was unattended for the past eight years. All its locks and latches were broken.

The police sources said the spent cartridges, the Bicat strip, and practice grenades, which are non-lethal, hinted that the cache was not linked to any terror activity.