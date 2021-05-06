Delhi

Seized cylinders released after probe

In a joint raid, police and North district administration allegedly seized 15 oxygen cylinders in Kamla Nagar but immediately released them after realising that it belongs to Khushi Ram Agarwal Charitable Trust.

A man, who identified himself as Lalit Kumar Agarwal, has uploaded a video on the social media where he recorded the video of ‘raid’ in Kamla Nagar.

Video contents

In the video, he claimed the police and district administration officials seized 15 oxygen cylinders that they had arranged to provide free of cost to support COVID-19 patients in Kamla Nagar.

Police said that after an inquiry, it was found that the cylinders belonged to Khushi Ram Agarwal Charitable Trust and was released immediately.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2021 12:50:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/seized-cylinders-released-after-probe/article34493759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY