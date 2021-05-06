Seized cylinders released after probe

In a joint raid, police and North district administration allegedly seized 15 oxygen cylinders in Kamla Nagar but immediately released them after realising that it belongs to Khushi Ram Agarwal Charitable Trust.

A man, who identified himself as Lalit Kumar Agarwal, has uploaded a video on the social media where he recorded the video of ‘raid’ in Kamla Nagar.

Video contents

In the video, he claimed the police and district administration officials seized 15 oxygen cylinders that they had arranged to provide free of cost to support COVID-19 patients in Kamla Nagar.

Police said that after an inquiry, it was found that the cylinders belonged to Khushi Ram Agarwal Charitable Trust and was released immediately.