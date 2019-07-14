Sehwag’s wife complains against business partners

The Delhi police has registered a cheating case based on former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti Sehwag’s allegation. She has accused her business partners of forging her signatures to avail a loan of ₹4.5 crore, the police said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that Ms. Aarti, a partner in SMGK Agro, alleged that her partners in the firm took a loan of ₹4.5 crore from M/s Lakhanpal Promoters and Builders Pvt. Ltd., by forging signatures and later defaulted on payments. The case was registered in Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on Friday.

In her complaint, in which she has named seven persons, Ms. Aarti alleged that the two partners influenced the other company by using her husband’s name.

“It was alleged in the complaint that the accused did not seek consent of the complainant and she had no knowledge of the loan .The accused also forged the complainant’s signatures and later defaulted on payment,” the officer said, adding that the accused had also issued two postdated cheques to the firm from which they took the loan.

Ms. Aarti claimed that she came to know about the matter after M/s Lakhanpal Promoters and Builders Pvt. Ltd. approached the court.

“A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered and investigation is under way,” the police officer said.