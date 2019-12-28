Seemapuri violence: court allows test to ascertain age of accused

A court here allowed the police on Friday to carry out a bone ossification test to ascertain the age of an accused, arrested in connection with a violent protest at Seemapuri against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, claiming juvenility.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gita passed the directions after the police submitted that the accused did not have any valid age proof and it needs to conduct the test. The court directed the Medical Superintendent of GTB hospital to conduct the test on December 28 and asked the police to submit the report by December 30.

Bone ossification test

“In the opinion of the court, the ossification test of accused is necessary as no document as mentioned in the Juvenile Justice (Care and protection of children) Act, 2015, is produced on behalf of the accused. And in the absence of any such document, bone ossification test is last resort by which age of accused can be determined,” the court said. The court was hearing a plea, filed through advocates Zakir Raza and Monis Rais, claiming that the accused was a juvenile.

During the hearing, the court noted that the documents submitted by the counsel for the accused to prove his age were not valid as they were certificates issued by a Madrasa where he studied. The police said no other identity proof was available with them and hence bone ossification should be done to ascertain his age.

Advocate Raza opposed this and said that as per the Centre’s notification, certificates from Madrasa are valid documents to prove one’s age. The court had earlier directed the investigating officer to verify the documents submitted by the accused and file a report by today.

Meanwhile, 10 other accused arrested in the case filed bail pleas in the court.

The court had earlier sent 14 people, arrested in connection with violent protests at Seemapuri, against CAA and NRC, to 14-day judicial custody.