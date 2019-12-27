Seemapuri violence: Court allows police to conduct bone ossification test of accused

A court on Friday allowed Delhi Police to carry out bone ossification test to ascertain the age of one of the accused, arrested in connection with the violent protest at Seemapuri against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, claiming juvenility.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gita passed the directions after the police submitted that the accused did not have any valid age proof and it need to conduct his bone ossification test. The court directed the police to submit the report by December 30.

The court was hearing a plea, filed through advocates Zakir Raza and Monis Rais, claiming that the accused was a juvenile.

During the hearing, the court noted that the documents submitted by the counsel for accused to prove his age were not valid as they were certificates issued by a Madrasa where he studied.

The police said no other identity proof was available with them and hence bone ossification should be done to ascertain his age.

Advocate Raza opposed this and said that as per the Centre’s notification, certificates from Madrasa are valid documents to prove one’s age.

The court had earlier directed the investigating officer to verify the documents submitted by the accused and file a report by today.

Meanwhile, 10 other accused, arrested in the case, filed bail pleas in the court.

The court had earlier sent 14 people, arrested in connection with violent protests at Seemapuri area in north east Delhi against CAA and National Register of Citizens, to 14-day judicial custody.