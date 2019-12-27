Delhi

Seemapuri violence: Court allows police to conduct bone ossification test of accused

Photo used for representational purpose only.

Photo used for representational purpose only.  

more-in

The court directed the police to submit the report by December 30.

A court on Friday allowed Delhi Police to carry out bone ossification test to ascertain the age of one of the accused, arrested in connection with the violent protest at Seemapuri against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, claiming juvenility.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gita passed the directions after the police submitted that the accused did not have any valid age proof and it need to conduct his bone ossification test. The court directed the police to submit the report by December 30.

The court was hearing a plea, filed through advocates Zakir Raza and Monis Rais, claiming that the accused was a juvenile.

During the hearing, the court noted that the documents submitted by the counsel for accused to prove his age were not valid as they were certificates issued by a Madrasa where he studied.

The police said no other identity proof was available with them and hence bone ossification should be done to ascertain his age.

Advocate Raza opposed this and said that as per the Centre’s notification, certificates from Madrasa are valid documents to prove one’s age.

The court had earlier directed the investigating officer to verify the documents submitted by the accused and file a report by today.

Meanwhile, 10 other accused, arrested in the case, filed bail pleas in the court.

The court had earlier sent 14 people, arrested in connection with violent protests at Seemapuri area in north east Delhi against CAA and National Register of Citizens, to 14-day judicial custody.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 6:13:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/seemapuri-violence-court-allows-police-to-conduct-bone-ossification-test-of-accused/article30413225.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY