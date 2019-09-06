Seelampur collapse: govt. to give ₹5 lakh to victim’s kin

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited Seelampur where a building collapse killed two persons and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to their family. He also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The incident on Monday night also left three persons injured. “A life lost can never be replaced but the government will provide ₹5 lakh each as support to the family of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured,” he said.

Education taken care of

Mr. Kejriwal added that the government will take care of the education of the children of the deceased. “Mr. Kejriwal ordered an immediate inquiry to ascertain the exact causes behind the collapse,” an official statement said.