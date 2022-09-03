Seeking legal advice, will approach court against L-G, says AAP

‘Fake figures being touted’, Raj Niwas hits back

Allegations and counter-allegations related to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s tenure at the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) continued to fly thick and fast here on Friday.

AAP has alleged that Mr. Saxena, while being the chairman of KVIC, violated rules in awarding a contract to design a Khadi lounge to his daughter Shivangi Saxena.

The party has also levelled allegations of money laundering against the L-G.

‘Helped save money’

While AAP has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations of corruption and nepotism against the L-G, Raj Niwas stated that the involvement of Mr. Saxena’s daughter actually helped save money for the exchequer.

The relations between the State government and the L-G have soured after Mr. Saxena, in July, recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn Excise Policy 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the city’s BJP leaders said they have been granted an appointment with the President and they are going to demand the Delhi government’s dismissal on charges of corruption and “killing democracy”.

“How can the chairman give the contract to his own daughter while being on a constitutional post? The L-G has openly violated the KVIC Act, 1961. The Aam Aadmi Party is preparing to go to court over it,” AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a press conference here on Friday.

“The L-G, while being KVIC chairman, first laundered black money and then awarded the contract to his daughter. We welcomed the investigation against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Why should V.K. Saxena’s scams not be investigated?” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Singh demanded that the L-G be asked to step down from his post till the time the alleged corruption case against him is concluded.

Raj Niwas response

Responding to the allegations, Raj Niwas took to Twitter to state, “Mr. Sanjay Singh, let it be known that the Honourable LG, as KVIC chairman, requested his daughter, an interior designer, to design the Mumbai Khadi Lounge free (pro bono). Opposite to your statement, neither was any tender issued for the design nor was the contract awarded to anyone, the KVIC saved money instead.”

The Raj Niwas also released a letter from the KVIC stating that the entire cost of the execution of the project of its Mumbai lounge was ₹27.3 lakh, which was contrary to “fake figures being touted” by the leaders of “a Political Party”.