ADVERTISEMENT

See you soon outside: Manish Sisodia writes to Patparganj voters

April 06, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Satvika Mahajan

The Patparganj MLA compared his imprisonment with freedom fighters who were put behind bars by the British during the freedom movement.   | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been in judicial custody for 18 months, has written a letter to the voters in his Assembly constituency of Patparganj promising to see them soon. The letter comes ahead of the AAP leader’s bail hearing in a Delhi court on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his letter on Friday, Mr. Sisodia expressed gratitude to the voters for electing him and thanked them for taking care of his family. “See you soon outside. Long live the education revolution, love you all. In the last one year, I missed everyone. I remembered everyone. Everyone worked together with honesty,” the former Education Minister said.

The Patparganj MLA compared his imprisonment with freedom fighters who were put behind bars by the British during the freedom movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana said Mr. Sisodia had written the letter in a bid to “get his share of news time”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February last year in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Reacting to the former Deputy CM’s letter, Mr. Khurana said, “For the last two weeks, Arvind Kejriwal has become a letter-sending hero from custody. After his release on bail, Sanjay Singh emerged as a poster boy for the AAP. It seems this has prompted Manish Sisodia to send out a letter to try to get his share of news time.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US