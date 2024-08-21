ADVERTISEMENT

See if Amul, Mother Dairy can be roped in for milk collection centre at Ghogha Dairy area: HC to MCD

Published - August 21, 2024 01:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner to examine if a cooperative like Amul or Mother Dairy could be involved in setting up a collection centre in the Ghogha Dairy area here so that dairy owners have a ready consumer for their produced milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court had recently asked the city authorities to place before it a plan on expeditious allotment of plots in the Ghogha Dairy colony to those who are willing to shift there from the Bhalswa Dairy area.

 On August 16, the court was shown a master plan of the Ghogha Dairy area in north-west Delhi by the counsel for the MCD.

  “In the proposed master plan, the grazing area has not been demarcated as also an area for a cooperative society to enable collection of daily production of milk,” the court said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court was also dealing with various applications filed by people claiming to be residents of the Bhalswa Dairy colony and aggrieved by the authorities’ directions for demolition or sealing, which would render them homeless.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US