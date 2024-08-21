See if Amul, Mother Dairy can be roped in for milk collection centre at Ghogha Dairy area: HC to MCD

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner to examine if a cooperative like Amul or Mother Dairy could be involved in setting up a collection centre in the Ghogha Dairy area here so that dairy owners have a ready consumer for their produced milk.

The court had recently asked the city authorities to place before it a plan on expeditious allotment of plots in the Ghogha Dairy colony to those who are willing to shift there from the Bhalswa Dairy area.

On August 16, the court was shown a master plan of the Ghogha Dairy area in north-west Delhi by the counsel for the MCD.

“In the proposed master plan, the grazing area has not been demarcated as also an area for a cooperative society to enable collection of daily production of milk,” the court said.

The court was also dealing with various applications filed by people claiming to be residents of the Bhalswa Dairy colony and aggrieved by the authorities’ directions for demolition or sealing, which would render them homeless.