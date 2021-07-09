See efficacy of rainwater harvesting system: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a committee comprising officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to look into the technical efficacy of rainwater harvesting systems installed and the issue of groundwater contamination.

Societies in Dwarka

The directions came following a plea that alleged that rainwater harvesting systems in 40 societies in Dwarka were found to be deficient.

Referring to earlier directions passed pertaining to rainwater harvesting systems, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “...a joint committee of DJB, CPCB and DPCC may look into the matter and take remedial action in accordance with law. The committee may inter-alia ascertain the technical efficacy of installed systems and changes, if any, required and the issue of contamination of groundwater. The Bench also directed authorities to furnish an action taken report to the Tribunal within two months.

Petitioner Mahesh Chandra Saxena had sought directions to make non-functional rainwater harvesting systems found in the inspection as functional for recharge of roof top pure rainwater in the ground so that the groundwater is not contaminated.