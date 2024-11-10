ADVERTISEMENT

Security upped outside Canadian High Commission due to protest against temple attack

Published - November 10, 2024 04:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Sikh Global Forum members are marching towards the High Commission in the Chanakyapuri area

PTI

Hindu Sikh global forum protests against temple attack in Canada, near Canada Embassy in New Delhi on November 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Security has been beefed up outside the Canadian High Commission here as members of a Hindu-Sikh outfit marched towards it in protest against attacks on Hindu temples in Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Sikh Global Forum members are marching towards the High Commission in the Chanakyapuri area.

Police said they have raised barricadings outside the High Commission to ensure there is no breach in law and order. But some of the protesters were seen trying to scale the barricading.

Hindu Sikh global forum protests against temple attack in Canada, near Canada Embassy in New Delhi on November 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

"We have deployed additional forces and barricadings outside the High Commission of Canada following a protest march call. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There has been a series of violent incidents targeting Hindu temples in Canada, the latest being at a temple in Brampton on November 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / Canada

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US