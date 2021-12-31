Security tightened in city ahead of New Year

New Delhi

31 December 2021 02:00 IST

Strict action to be taken against violators

Keeping in view the recent spike in cases in the national Capital, security arrangements will be put in place on New Year's Eve to enforce COVID guidelines issued by the DDMA (Department of Delhi Disaster Management Authority), police said on Thursday.

Strict action will be taken against those found violating the guidelines, they said. Those found indulging in drunk-driving or harassing females will be prosecuted, police said, adding they have put their force on toes with respect to anti-terror measures.

Intense patrolling

The measures include ensuring strict following of night curfew and intense patrolling in areas such as Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri, Hauz Khas among other areas known for being party hubs.

"A joint picket in coordination with traffic will be deployed to ensure no drunk-driving happens and no vehicle will be allowed to enter Connaught Place after 7 p.m.," said Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

Plain clothes men and special teams of women personnel have been deployed across the city to ensure safety and security of women, they said.

Intense patrolling will also be done to ensure that there is no lawlessness or hooliganism and no ugly incident takes place in guise of celebration, Delhi Police Spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said.

In New Delhi district alone, around 800 police personnel have been deployed, most of them in Connaught Place, Chanakapuri and Janpath, police said. As per the DDMA guidelines, markets will be closed by 8 p.m. and restaurants by 10 p.m.

Police deployment will be made at popular hotels and restaurants to ensure compliance with the guidelines. One vehicle will be on standby near each such hotel for arrests. The SHOs have been asked to contact all restaurants, hotels, and clubs where the New Year is celebrated and ensure that the admission or entry is restricted in pursuance with COVID-19 regulations, police said.

In Central district, special attention will be paid to Minto Road, Chelmsford Road, Panchkuian Road, Chitragupta road, Basant Road, Ranjeet Singh flyover and ‘A’ point as these are connecting roads to Connaught Place where maximum gathering is expected, a senior police officer said.

A close liaison with the traffic staff is being done, the officer said.

Check on liquor smuggling

"Liquor consumption and the smuggling of liquor from adjoining states increases in the Capital during the festival. So we are keeping a thorough watch and anyone found loitering without any business in the night will be prosecuted," said another officer.

All senior police officers along with their staff will be on the ground to ensure proper implementation of DDMA guidelines. Masks will also be distributed to needy.

"Passenger movement towards railway stations or airport or any essential movement will not be affected," added another officer.