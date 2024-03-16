Security tightened for first Friday prayers after CAA rules notified 

March 16, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

Ramzan’s first Friday namaz was offered peacefully amid heavy security in the national capital. Security was tightened in Delhi for Friday prayers, first since the Centre notified rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, paving the way for the implementation of the controversial law more than four years after it was passed by Parliament in December 2019.

Flag marches were conducted outside several mosques in the city, where a large number of people came to offer prayers.

Assistant Commissioner and acting spokesperson of Delhi Police, Ranjay Ashtriya, told The Hindu that security arrangements were fortified in the city as a precautionary measure in view of Friday namaz with police force conducting flag marches in sensitive areas.

Mufti Mukarram, Shahi Imam of Fatehpur Masjid at Chandni Chowk, said since the mosque receives an average footfall of over 10,000 devotees every Friday, local police officers are stationed outside to help manage traffic flow. “Today, there were more police officers than usual stationed outside the mosque,” he added.

Babu Khan, who went to offer his Friday namaz in south Delhi’s Madina Masjid, said he had not seen such heavy police deployment outside the mosque before. “There were almost 10-12 police officers who marched outside the mosque while we were preparing to offer our prayers and it made most of us uncomfortable,” said Mr. Khan.