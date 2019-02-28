Security tightened at terminal for Delhi-Lahore bus service

Security at the terminal for the Delhi-Lahore bus service has been beefed up after 10 passengers arrived in the Capital from Pakistan on Wednesday amid escalating tension on the international border.

The bus service has witnessed a significant fall in ridership following the recent terror attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Only one passenger came to the city from Pakistan on February 16, while on February 19, the bus from Lahore reached Delhi empty.

Sources said that on Monday 12 passengers travelled in the bus from Delhi to Lahore.

The bus arrives and departs from Ambedkar Stadium bus terminal near Delhi Gate in central Delhi. Deployment of police personnel was increased at the terminal on Wednesday.

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus leaves for Lahore every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and a Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) bus arrives in Delhi every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The DTC bus leaves Lahore every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, whereas one can take the PTDC bus for Lahore every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“We have tightened security on the bus service to prevent any untoward incident. Police personnel in plain clothes have been deployed around the terminal to detect any suspicious activity,” said a police officer.

Traders in outer Delhi had threatened to stop the bus service to mark their protest against the Pulwama terror attack, but they were stopped after the police intervened in the matter.

A red alert, meanwhile, has been sounded on the entire Delhi Metro network on Wednesday, officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

“As advised by security agencies, a red alert has been sounded on the entire DMRC network from 6 p.m. onwards [on Wednesday],” said a senior DMRC official. Currently, the Delhi Metro network spans over 327 km, with 236 stations in Delhi and the NCR.

“After a red alert is sounded, all Station Controllers are required to inspect the entire station premises, including the parking lots, for any suspicious item or activity,” the official said.

He said, “Following inspection of the station premises, the Station Controllers are required to report to the control centre every two hours.”