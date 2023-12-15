ADVERTISEMENT

Security stepped up for two-day Delhi Assembly session

December 15, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Delhi Assembly’s winter session will commence on Friday with enhanced security arrangements, including thorough frisking and checking of pass holders for the visitors gallery, in view of the security breach witnessed in Parliament a day before, the authorities said on Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that checking of visitors will be more stringent than earlier.

“The visitors during the Assembly session have to take passes, which are issued to only those who come on MLA recommendations. The passes are not issued without the Speaker’s signatures,” he added.

The security guards see their passes and they are thoroughly checked, the Assembly Speaker said, adding that the checking will be more stringent this time.

A senior police officer said that adequate security arrangements will be made during the session.

“The police will be deployed outside the premises,” the officer said.

The session is likely to witness heated debates on alleged witch-hunt of the AAP government by the Centre, sources said.

