Security ramped up at Karkardooma courts

Lawyers call it knee-jerk reaction to Gogi’s murder

Even as the Delhi police have submitted their suggestions in an affidavit to the Delhi High Court to maximise security for both clients and lawyers inside all the seven district courts in the city, the Karkardooma court complex on Thursday saw a tight security cover with deployment of more paramilitary personnel on the premises. This comes two weeks after gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi was shot dead by rival gang members, who posed as lawyers, inside the Rohini court.

Riots cases

However, a spot check by The Hindu revealed a few instances where clients and lawyers were allowed to enter the court without being frisked or asked for an identity card. The Karkardooma court complex presides over all the cases related to the north-east Delhi riots and has four specially constituted courts on its campus.

According to the court employees, there are nine gates of which five are currently open for both lawyers and the public. While three to four paramilitary personnel, in addition to four Delhi Police officers, were guarding the main gate during the afternoon hours, those entering the premises were largely not being stopped or enquired about their whereabouts.

Meanwhile, a large number of lawyers and court officials claimed that the Karkardooma court too had been a ticking time bomb till a few days ago with just about anyone being allowed to enter the premises. “This area itself is very sensitive and prone to mishaps. Several arrested gangsters who operated in the north-east and Shahdara districts are produced here...anything could have happened,” said a lawyer, who practises at the court, requesting anonymity.

An advocate, who has been handling several Delhi riots cases, said since the cases pertained to two communities, security should have been strengthened long ago and not as the present knee-jerk reaction to Gogi’s murder.

“I am representing people accused in vandalism and murder cases. Each of them is produced before the court by only one police officer who brings them in handcuffs, while those accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are brought in by a team of security personnel. This becomes unfair,” he said. “Most of the riots cases have now gone to trial which is conducted physically; who will take responsibility for any mishap,” he asked.

Meanwhile, another lawyer, representing several Delhi riots accused, said that the pass system which confirmed a client’s identity before entering should be renewed. “After the shootout here in 2015, a pass system for public entry was introduced where clients were issued entry tokens which showed their case details. But it was soon disbanded and things went about as usual after that; it is the need of the hour now,” the lawyer said.

Advocate V.K. Singh, president of Shahdara Bar Association, said that a meeting was conducted two days after the Rohini shootout where it was decided that paramilitary personnel should be deployed on the court premises in view of the ongoing sensitive cases. “We had requested for more security personnel on the court campus since there were a lot of safety loopholes earlier with absolutely no checking or frisking of both lawyers and the general public,” he said.

While the area outside the Karkardooma court comes under the jurisdiction of the Farsh Bazar police station, the court itself is guarded by a separate police unit which deploys its personnel at all the nine gates throughout the working hours. Recently, Commissioner Rakesh Asthana ordered strict measures at all the district courts on par with the Delhi High Court and further beefing up of safety measures.

The Karkardooma court’s east district has 45 courts while the north-east district has 23 courts. The Shahdara district has 43 courts in all. As per records, the court witnesses visit of around 800 to 900 people every day.