Security official found dead at DRDO complex

A 51-year-old official posted with the Defence Security Corps, which provides security cover to defence installations, allegedly shot himself inside the DRDO complex in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area on Tuesday, the police said.

No note recovered

The security official is a resident of Punjab, they said.

“The police received information about the incident at 9.58 a.m. A team rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to trauma centre where he was declared brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

He shot himself with his service rifle. No note was recovered from the spot.

His family members have been informed and they are coming to Delhi, they said.

The deceased was posted in the security of the Defence Research and Development Organisation complex in Civil Lines.

The police are trying to find out the reason why he took the extreme step, they said, adding that further investigation is under way.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)