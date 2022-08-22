Security beefed up ahead of 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body in Delhi

The ‘mahapanchayat’ at Jantar Mantar has been called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers’ groups

PTI New Delhi
August 22, 2022 08:59 IST

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and other leaders attend the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Lucknow on November 22, 2021. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body at Jantar Mantar, police said on Monday.

They said all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and police personnel are on the 'alert mode'.

Also read | Rakesh Tikait detained, returns without participating in Jantar Mantar protest

Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put up barricades at border points, they said.

In a tweet, the police asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to farmers’ ‘mahapanchayat’.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' groups are organising the congregation and they will pass through outer district, which includes Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, officials said.

"In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said.

