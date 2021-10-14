Security inspectors to be in-charge, ACPs supervisory officers of district courts, says Delhi Police

New Delhi

14 October 2021 02:38 IST

The order comes in the backdrop of the Rohini court shootout

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued an order stating that inspectors of security unit will be in-charge and ACPs will be supervisory officers of the respective district courts.

The order was signed by Special Commissioner of Police (Protective Security) I.D. Shukla.

According to the order, inspector Mukesh Kumar will be the in-charge of the Rohini court and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prashant Jumde will be its supervisory officer.

Similarly, inspector Sanjay Kumar Sinha will be the in-charge of Rouse Avenue court and ACP Vijay Rastogi will be the supervisory officer of the court. Inspector Harender Singh and ACP Ajay Gupta will be the in-charge and supervisory officer of the Dwarka court, respectively, the order stated.

The Karkardooma court’s in-charge will be inspector Vivek Kumar Tyagi and its supervisory officer will be ACP Awtar Singh. Inspector Dinesh Kumar Mudgal will be the in-charge of Tis Hazari Court and ACP Jagdish Prasad will be the supervisory officer of the court, the order further said.

Inspector Sanjeev Kumar will be the in-charge of Patiala House Court and its supervisory officer will be ACP Sunil Kumar. Similarly, for the Saket court, inspector Ajay Singh Negi will be the in-charge and ACP Ashok Kumar will be the supervisory officer, the order added.