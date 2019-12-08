Security guards thrash street dog, dig pit to bury it

A group of security guards of an upscale apartment complex in Gurugram’s Sector-49 was caught trying to bury a stray dog after being brutally assaulted with batons by them, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when some local residents rescued the dog from the dug-up pit after it was found crying.

The canine, who sustained fractures on its legs and head, is said to be critical at a veterinary hospital in DLF Phase 3.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in Sadar police station and efforts are on to contact the RWA of the society, said an officer.

“Further action will be taken against the alleged security personnel and their supervisor,” said Chief PRO of Gurugram police Preet Pal Singh.

Supervisor says

At 5 p.m. on Friday, the dog had strayed into Uniworld Garden-II, the apartment complex. The private security guards inside the apartment tried to keep it out from the premises but failed. Later, the supervisor apparently directed the guards to corner the dog in one place and beat it with batons.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the spot. When the dog collapsed on the ground, the guards took it outside the society complex.

They dug a pit and were about to bury it inside when some animal lovers intervened and rescued it, said an officer.

Further investigation is on and we may cancel the licence of the security firm to operate here in Gurugram, the Chief PRO of Gurugram police added.