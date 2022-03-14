Security guard killed in robbery bid

A 38-year-old security guard of a gas agency in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park was allegedly killed by unknown persons in a robbery bid on Sunday, the police officers said.

The officers added that the deceased, was identified as one Ajay, whose body was found with severe head injuries inside the agency’s office. “The agency’s owner said that the deceased was killed in an alleged robbery bid by the accused persons,” an officer of the Delhi police said.

The police received a PCR call on Monday morning regarding the incident, after which a police team reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital. The police officer said that Ajay was on duty till Sunday night and his body was discovered the next day after other employees of the agency came to the spot.

Police said that the deceased was hit on the head with a weapon and a case under murder has been lodged.

“CCTV cameras are being scanned in order to identify the accused persons,” a senior police officer said.