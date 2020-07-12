Security guard killed during burglary attempt at factory

A 62-year-old security guard at an iron factory in north-west Delhi’s Wazirpur Industrial Area was killed after he was allegedly hit on the head with a rod during a burglary attempt, the police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Madhav Mishra, who hailed from Bihar, lived here with his son in a slum cluster in Shalimar Bagh, they said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the police said.

The body was spotted on Sunday morning by a few workers who had come to work. The factory owner arrived soon after and the police were informed around 8 a.m., a senior police officer said.

The police also said that the security guard, who was alone on night shift, was killed by unidentified people who hit him on his head with a rod during a burglary attempt at the factory.

‘Nothing stolen’

However, no valuables or any other property was reported to be stolen, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is under way.

He died on the spot and his body was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem, she said.

There was no CCTV camera installed on the premises of factory, the police said. However, they are scanning footage of those in the adjoining areas to identify the culprits and nab them.