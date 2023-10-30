ADVERTISEMENT

Security beefed up in Delhi after Kerala blasts

October 30, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The police beefed up security around churches and metro stations in the national capital after multiple blasts at a Christian religious gathering in a convention centre Kerala’s Kochi. At least, two women died and 51 people were injured.

An official said the police have increased security near main markets, bus stands and railway stations. They are coordinating with central agencies too, the officer said. 

The blasts took place at an international convention centre in Kalamassery where hundreds of followers of the minority Christian group Jehovah’s Witnesses had assembled on the concluding day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.

